Mbowe case stalls after witness is taken ill in court

By James Magai More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The hearing of an economic sabotage case facing Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe failed to proceed yesterday after the prosecution witness fell ill while being cross-examined.

Mr Tumaini Swila, who is an inspector of police and the 13th prosecution witness in the case facing Mr Mbowe and three co-accused, fell ill while being cross-examined by defence lawyers yesterday, compelling the court to adjourn the case to today. His claim of falling sick abruptly raised a legal battle in the court yesterday as defence lawyers said the witness was simply using ‘ill health’ as a scapegoat to dodge cross-examination.

Mr Swila’s health condition deteriorated abruptly while the defence lawyer, Mr Peter Kibatala was cross-examining him.

“Honourable Judge, I have not been feeling well since yesterday evening, but I will proceed with the case,” said Mr Swila as soon as he got into the courtroom yesterday morning.

That paved the way for cross-examination to start and it was after almost two hours of cross-examination that Mr Swila said he would not be able to proceed, saying his health had deteriorated.

After the submission, Judge Joachim Tiganga gave Mr Kibatala a chance to speak whereby he opposed the move to have the case adjourned, saying the witness was simply trying to dodge cross-examination.

Mr Swila becomes the third prosecution witness in the case to fall abruptly ill during the cross-examination exercise.

Mr Swila’s colleagues in the police force, Mr Jumanne Malangahe and Inspector Innocent Ndowo also fell ill on different occasions while being cross-examined when it was their turn to submit their witness in the same case.

Mr Mbowe, along with Halfan Bwire Hassan, Mohamed Abdillahi Ling’wenya and Adam Kasekwa face six counts, including that of conspiracy to commit terrorism acts.

Mr Mbowe is facing a separate charge of financing terrorism acts.

They are accused of conspiring to blast several filling stations across the country and attempting to harm former Hai District Commissioner Lengai Ole Sabaya, who is already serving a 30-year jail term over abuse of power.

They are accused of conducting meetings at Aishi Hotel in Kilimanjaro and in various other locations in Arusha, Dar es Salaam and Morogoro where they conspired to commit the offences on various dates between May 1 and August 5, 2020.