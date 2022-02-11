Mbowe, co-accused case adjourned again

By James Magai More by this Author

By Hadija Jumanne

Dar es Salaam. The hearing of an economic sabotage case against Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe and three others failed to proceed for a second day yesterday after a prosecution witness failed to appear in court for ‘being sick’.

However, this did not go down well with defence lawyer Peter Kibatala who maintained his Wednesday stance that the witness in question, who is an inspector of police, Mr Tumaini Swila, was simply using ill-health as an excuse to evade cross-examination.

Mr Swila, who is the 13th prosecution witness in the case against Mr Mbowe and three others, claimed to have been taken ill while being cross-examined by defence lawyers on Wednesday, compelling the Court to adjourn the case to Thursday (yesterday).

Mr Swila’s health condition deteriorated abruptly while defence lawyer Kibatala was cross-examining him.

“Honourable Judge, I have not been feeling well since yesterday evening but I will proceed with the case,” said Mr Swila as soon as he got into the courtroom on Wednesday morning.

But almost two hours into cross-examination on that day, Mr Swila said he would not be able to proceed, saying his health had deteriorated.

After the submission, Judge Joachim Tiganga gave Mr Kibatala a chance to speak whereby the latter opposed case adjournment, saying the witness was simply trying to evade cross-examination.

Mr Swila becomes the third prosecution witness in the case to have been abruptly taken ill during cross-examination.

Mr Swila’s colleagues in the police force, Mr Jumanne Malangahe and Inspector Innocent Ndowo, also fell ill on different occasions while being cross-examined after they had testified as prosecution witness in the case.

When the case came up for hearing yesterday (Thursday) a senior state attorney, Mr Nassoro Katuga, informed the court that the witness could not attend yesterday’s session because his health condition had still not improved and that medical experts had advised him to take a rest.

He submitted a photocopy of Mr Swila’s hospital documents, saying the original ones [documents] would be submitted by the witness himself.

However, the defence lawyer, Mr Kibatala, could not be convinced by the reason of the witness’ ill health on the ground that the documents submitted in court were from a private health facility known as TMJ Super Polyclinic. He was of the view that the documents in question should have come from a public hospital. But the prosecution submitted that it was normal for a person to go to a hospital that he/she usually goes to.

In his ruling, Judge Joachim Tiganga, said it was upon the court to choose a hospital where a witness should go to. He adjourned the case Monday, February 14, 2022.

He told the prosecution side to bring the witness to court if his health condition improves or bring another witness so that the case can proceed.

Mr Mbowe, along with Halfan Bwire Hassan, Mohamed Abdillahi Ling’wenya and Adam Kasekwa are face six counts, including that of conspiracy to commit terrorism acts.

Mr Mbowe is facing a separate charge of financing terrorism acts.

They are accused of conspiring to blast several filling stations across the country and attempting to harm former Hai District Commissioner Lengai Ole Sabaya.

They are accused of conducting meetings at Aishi Hotel in Kilimanjaro and in various other locations in Arusha, Dar es Salaam and Morogoro where they conspired to commit the offences on various dates between May 1 and August 5, 2020.