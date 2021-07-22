Mbowe to face terrorism and assassination conspiracy charges

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. After being held for about two days, the Police Force has said that the Tanzania main opposition party Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema), national Chairman Freeman Mbowe is facing various charges including conspiracy to commit terrorist acts and killing government officials.

A statement issued on Thursday, July 22, 2021, by Police Spokesperson, David Misime said that there had been false information that Mbowe was arrested on suspicion of planning and organizing a new Katiba rally in Mwanza.

"Mbowe was aware that the allegations against him were being investigated and that he would be required by the police for legal actions as soon as the investigation was finalized. We have reached that stage now,” said Misime.

Earlier today, Mwanza Regional Police Commander, Ramadhan Ng’anzi confirmed that they were holding Mbowe for further questioning.

RPC Ng'anzi said the Chadema leader was arrested yesterday Wednesday, July 21 morning at the Kingdom Hotel in Ghana Street.

"After we arrested him, Dar es Salaam Special zone police also told us that they were in pursuit of him for other crimes he is alleged to have committed there; so we transported him to Dar es Salaam where he continues to be questioned," said Commander Ng'anzi.

Advertisement

He said Mbowe is currently in the safe hands of the Dar es Salaam regional police and will be returned to Mwanza after interrogations to join other 15 members of Chadema who are under arrest concerning the Katiba Mpya rally they organized the day before.