Mchechu hits the ground running at NHC

Dar es Salaam. Nehemiah Mchechu reported for duty yesterday since he was reinstated as director general of National Housing Corporation (NHC), promising efficiency and speedy completion of some real estate projects that had dragged on for a long time.

Speaking to NHC’s members of staff, Mr Mchechu, who replaces Dr Maulid Banyani, said he plans to develop more real estate projects, finish the stalled ones as well as finalise discussions for partnerships with investors.

“I want to do more in the next four years than what we achieved during my previous eight years tenure here at NHC. I mean we need to work fast and harder to meet the expectations of Tanzanians,” he said.

Mr Mchechu said he will make sure he finishes both the Morocco Square and Kawe Beach housing projects, while urging for increasing creativity in the sector so as to boost its contribution to the economy.

Speaking to the staff at the NHC’S Dar es Salaam office, Mchechu said they need to get rid of the ‘business as usual’ attitude and for those who feel like they would not conform to his speed should better request a transfer.

“There are things that will not change and will remain the same and there are things that must change for the future sake of the organisation and so we must change, we must be creative, focus on professionalism, efficiency and high quality so that we can meet the requirements of the market,” he said.

He urged NHC’s regional managers to effectively collect all rent arrears and that he has given them the authority to evict tenants who do not pay taxes without waiting for the approval of the director general.

He said: “I believe this will be done by professionals without oppression, all that I ask for is the managers to inform me when and where a tenant has been removed,”

Mr Mchechu was reinstated by President Samia Suluhu Hassan on March 14.

Mr Mchechu’s previous tenure at the public real estate corporation came to an abrupt end in June 2018, following a one-minute announcement by the then Lands, Housing Human Settlements Development minister, Mr William Lukuvi.