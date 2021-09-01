MCL launch campaign to celebrate 60 years of Independence

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian will celebrate 60 years of the Independence of Tanganyika (now Tanzania) on December 9, 2021, and Mwananchi Communications Ltd (MCL) has launched a three-month campaign, one that is set to look at various sectors that have shaped the country’s history over the years.

A joint campaign that will take 100 days is aimed at bringing together stakeholders from various sectors to discuss issues of national interest.

Speaking on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at the company’s headquarters in Tabata Dar es Salaam, MCL Managing Director, Bakari Machumu said they have divided the events in nine weeks, with each week focusing on a specific sector.

“We have embarked on a three month- campaign, which is being launched today (September 1, 2021), and will run through December 9, 2021 as we carve a path to a prosperous future using the 60 years of independence as a reflection of the Tanzania we want,” he said.

Machumu added: For the past 20 years we have used our platforms and channels (Mwananchi, The Citizen and Mwanaspoti and our digital platforms to educate, entertain and share information, we see this is as a rare opportunity to reunite with Tanzanians in celebrating the many milestones that been achieved in the 60 years and ponder on the road ahead.

He named the sectors that the campaign will look at as, Energy & Mining, Finance, Agriculture, Education, Industry, Infrastructure, Health, Democracy and Good Governance and Zanzibar.

In addition, Machumu said the company will hold a marathon in December that will be connected with a health campaign raising awareness on the importance of good health.

“We will run a camp called Afya Camp that will go along with marathon and the aim of this is emphasizing people to develop a habit of going for medical check ups and we will do this with support from different companies and NGOs,” he said.