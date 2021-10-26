MCL, TBC, Wasafi, Clouds Media sign deal on independence celebrations coverage

By Ramadhani Ismail More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Four media companies have joined forces to intensify the dissemination of information and education on Tanzania’s independence.

Under the partnership, Mwananchi Communication Limited (MCL), Clouds Media, Wasafi and Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) will step up their coverage of this year’s 60th independence anniversary celebrations.

On Tuesday, senior officials of the four media companies explained how they would jointly intensify coverage in the run-up to and after the December 9 commemoration.

The chairman of the organising committee, Mr Sebastian Maganga, presided at the event in Dar es Salaam where the entities’ executives took turns to detail how they would jointly undertake the exercise.

The agreement outlines seven goals that are geared at promoting the concept of patriotism and looking at the challenges and opportunities available in the country, according to a representative of TBC's director general, Mr Gabriel Nderumaki.

"These media outlets are here to unite Tanzanians since they know where we came from, where we are, and where we are heading to,” he said.

He said it was important for Tanzanians to be aware of the contribution of various people in the agitation for independence and to reward leaders who did well. The partnership also seeks to promote cultural values of Tanzanians, and increase the institutions’ output.

“Through this partnership, we won’t make a lot of money for our institutions, but we will remind the nation what the Father of the Nation Mwalimu Julius Nyerere stood for," said Mr Nderumaki.

The coverage period, which began earlier this month and is expected to last until January next year, will feature marathon races and scaling of Mount Kilimanjaro from December 5 and 9; a football competition on December 4, and a music festival that will bring together three generations of musicians dating back to the early years of independence.

Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) managing director Bakari Machumu said MCL began its campaign several weeks ago, and the aim was to inform Tanzanians ahead of the 60th independence anniversary by looking at sectors and areas of interest.

"We started our countdown some time ago, and we were linking Tanzanians with relevant information through well-researched content from various sectors. In the last few weeks we published content on the energy and minerals, financial and infrastructure sectors, and this week we will dwell on health, industry and development," said Mr Machumu.

For his part, Wasafi FM director Nelson Kisenga said as part of independence anniversary celebrations, a three-generation music album containing 60 songs would be released.

"The occasion will bring together artistes from the 1960s through to the 1980s, 2000s and up to 2020. These artistes will provide content for the 60-song album which will be available on our platforms," he said.