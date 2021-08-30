Men lead in the race for Covid-19 vaccination in Tanzania

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is racing to vaccinate the population against Covid-19 , while government is doing all that is its powers to convince people to take the jab, official figures show that only 304, 603 had been vaccinated by August 28.

As opposed to previous vaccination campaigns, more men have been vaccinated compared to their female counterparts.

Official figures show that 201, 476 men equivalent to 66.1 percent have been vaccinated while only 103, 127 women equivalent to 33. 9 percent have taken the jab.

The statics are according to the official statement released on Sunday August 29, 2021 by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Prof Abel Makubi during a briefing on the development of vaccination in the country.

In making sure the campaign is a success as government has planned, Prof. Makubi has ordered Regional Medical Officers (RMOS) to add health care centers that will provide in residential areas.

“In order to make sure citizen get the vaccines without any problems RMOs should add vaccination centers and if possible they may establish mobile centers instead of waiting for people to come to the health centers, healthcares givers should go to their homes and vaccinate them from there,” read part of the statement.

The statement further noticed that there are two types of certificates a person get after being vaccinated one of a hard copy which is used mostly in places with low internet system and other being in a digital form

“I give instructions to all healthcare workers who provides vaccines, to spend a few minutes educating people on the importance of vaccination to each person who goes to a hospitals to be treated on other diseases, this will help them on making right decisions of getting the jab,” said Makubi in the statement.

Prof. Makubi also instructed RMOs and DMOs to send reports of all people vaccinated before the digital certificates were established so that they can be given Covid-19 Vaccine Electronic Certificates.

“I want this reports before Wednesday September 1,” stated Prof. Makubi while urging citizens to keep taking all precautionary measures against Covid-19.

Tanzania vaccination campaign was launched by the President Samia Suluhu Hassan on July 23, 2021 in Dar es Salaam.