Mengi, Mufuruki recognized for lifetime achievement

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Minister for Industries and Trade Prof Kitila Mkumbo on Friday night presented two achievement awards to the late IPP chairman Reginald Mengi and businessman Ali Mufuruki in recognition of their good work during their lifetime.

The awards were given by the minister during the Tanzania Top 100 Executives Awards organized by the Eastern Star Consulting Group Ltd with the aim of recognizing the good work that was done by companies especially during the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

“This award is a great honor for the family of these loved ones in recognition of their great contribution to this nation,” said the minister during the celebration which was held at Mlimani City.

He assured the investors that the government will continue to create a conducive environment so that it can continue performing well.

During the event, CRDB bank Plc dominated after receiving four awards including the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the year.

The managing director of Eastern Star Consulting Group Ltd which organized the awards, Mr Alex Shayo, said the awards appreciated good work.

Advertisement

“We understand that the pandemic ravaged last year and many companies complained about businesses not performing well but during the situation there are some that did better,” he said.

Mr Shayo added that the awards should be a call to other companies that did not perform well to look for alternatives.

He added that the pandemic should not be an excuse because in the same situation there are others who did well after turning the challenges into opportunities.