Mengi was fitted with pacemaker before dying

By Bernard James More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The late Reginald Mengi, who was the owner of IPP Group Ltd, was fitted with a pacemaker a few days before his death.

Mengi died on May 2, 2019 at a hospital in Dubai, the UAE, where he had gone for a vacation and health checkups. He was accompanied by his wife, Jacqueline Ntuyabaliwe.

The High Court was told this by Ntuyabaliwe when she was giving evidence at the hearing of a petition for execution of Mengi’s will of August 17, 2017.

Petitioner wanted the court to confirm Ntuyabaliwe as the heir of the property of Mengi through his will.

On Tuesday last week, the High Court threw out the filed by Benson Benjamin Mengi (Mengi’s nephew), William Onesmo Mushi, Zoeb Hasujji and Sylvia Novatus Mushi (former IPP Group Secretary).

The applicants asked the court to officially confirm the heir named in the last will of the late Mengi so that that heir could work on all the things given to that heir.

Legally, applications of this kind when filed, the applicants are normally required to give a notice to all the children of a dead person and the beneficiaries of the deceased’s property are informed about the existence of such applications so that they could query or oppose to the deceased’s will if they are willing to do so.

The court was satisfied with arguments given by the late Mengi’s two children, Abdiel Mengi and Benjamin Mengi, who claimed that their father had no longer the ability of preparing that will because he was suffering from big health problems.

The children told the court that the will was allegedly not correct because it denied them, as the legitimate children of their deceased father, the right of inheriting the property of their father and that the will did not observe the traditions of the Chaga tribe and did not involve any of the relatives of the deceased.

The children alleged that the will was discriminatory as it only bequeathed all the deceased’s property to his new spouse Ntuyabaliwe and her twin children.

“In 2016 Mengi suffered a mini stroke. He walked in pain, but was able to speak normally. Later he went to Dubai for a rest and while there Mengi underwent a medical checkup and discovered that he was needed to be fitted with a pacemaker in 2019,” said Ntuyabaliwe.

“After the pacemaker was fitted into him, he started experiencing pain in the chest and he later died.”

Ntuyabaliwe was not among the four people who filed the application, asking the court to officially approve Mengi’s will, but the court, by using its judiciary authority, decided to summon her (Ntuyabaliwe) and one of Mengi’s doctors, Valentina Ochieng Khoja, to give their evidence that would help to make the correct decision.

Dr Khoja told the court that he had medically attended to Mengi for more than 10 times from 2015 to December 2017 and diagnosed the rich businessman with three complicated diseases that needed to be dealt with by a medical expert.

Dr Khoja named the diseases as including blood pressure, prostrate and complicated blood pressure that caused the mini stroke to him. Dr Khoja told the court that Mengi suffered the mini stroke in October, 2016.

He further told the court that Mengi was also troubled by gout, but did not remember whether the businessman had the problem of losing a memory.



