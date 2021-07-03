Mfugale family faces sad reality of loss

Dar es Salaam. The family of the departed Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) chief executive officer Patrick Mfugale yesterday expressed their grief following the sudden demise of their relative as the government explained how he died.

They expressed their concern during the farewell event held at the Karimjee Grounds and attended by President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

Others in attendance were ministers, the Union and Zanzibar Chief Secretaries, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla, lawmakers, heads of defence and security forces and other members of the public.

Mr Mfugale, 68, died on Tuesday, May 29 at the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital in the Capital Dodoma after a short illness.

Speaking yesterday, family spokesperson Erasto Mfugale said the deceased was in good health when he left Dar es Salaam for a meeting in Dodoma.

“On Tuesday, he took breakfast at his Dodoma home before leaving for office. But, later in the day, a TanRoads official called me whether I could go to their office. However, when I asked the official what had happened there, he didn’t respond,” he said.

According to him, the sad news was broken by another officer who made a call in the next few minutes after asking the caller whether there was some problem with the TanRoads boss.

“We are thankful to the government. We arrived at the hospital in Dodoma where we were provided with documents. However, we were not told about the disease, but he was pronounced dead upon his arrival at hospital.

“Reports say he was at work, but we remained confused. However, this is God’s wish as we will all pass through the same way because death is inescapable,” said Erasto.

In his clarification, Works, Transport and Communications minister Leonard Chamuriho said the deceased fell sick during a meeting presided over by Permanent Secretary Joseph Malongo.

“He was taken to the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital following the deterioration of his health. However, a team of doctors, organized by the Health ministry PS, pronounced him dead upon his arrival,” he said. Speaking during the farewell event, President Hassan said she last met the deceased during her recent visit to Mwanza Region, where she inspected the Kigongo-Busisi Bridge project also known as the John Magufuli Bridge.

According to the President, the deceased provided detailed information about the project.

“He has died after completing to prepare the drawings of road projects to be implemented in Dodoma as well as the Msalato International Airport,” said the Head of State, who urged citizens to focus on leaving legacies based on their roles in society and talents bestowed upon them by God.



