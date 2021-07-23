Mghwira's death sends shock waves

By Janeth Joseph More by this Author

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Moshi/Dar. Reports of the death of former Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Anna Mghwira have been received in shock in the region. She died at age 62 at the Mount Meru Hospital in Arusha as she received treatment.

Grief-stricken residents of Moshi could be seen in groups yesterday, discussing the untimely death of the woman who was until recently their RC. She was first hospitalized at Nkoaranga Hospital in Arusha before she was referred to Mount Meru Hospital.

Kilimanjaro residents who spoke to The Citizen described her as a down to earth leader, who respected the young, the elderly, the rich and the poor alike.

“Mama Mghwira was an exemplary person here in Kilimanajro. She served her people without caring about their ideologies or religions differences,” said Mr Robert Kalisti, a resident of Majengo in Moshi.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan sent her condolences to the family, relatives and friends following the death Ms Mghwira.

She said she would remember Ms Mghwira’s role in Tanzania’s development efforts.

Related Former Kilimanjaro RC Anna Mghwira dead at 62

Advertisement

“I call upon the family to remain calm during this difficult period of grief…,” reads part of the statement that was issued by the director of presidential communications.

ACT-Wazalendo party also sent its condolences to the family saying the political outfit had received the news with deep sadness.

In a statement signed by party’s ideology and publicity deputy secretary Janeth Rithe, ACT-Wazalendo said Ms Mghwira was the first chairperson of the party after its registration in 2015 to 2017.

She went on to become the party’s presidential candidate in the 2015 General Election. “The nation has lost an important leader who had vision and wide understanding of various issues. Although she ceased to be our member [after she was appointed RC by former President John Magufuli in 2017], her history will remain in our party,” it read.











