Minister issues five directives to water authorities

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Water minister Jumaa Aweso yesterday issued five directives to water authorities, the Dar es Salaam Water Sawerage Authority (Dawasa), in particular, to end water woes across the country.

The directives include a month’s ultimatum to inspect and identify those illegally connected to water networks because they sabotage revenue collections.

The other directives are introducing prepaid meters for water services in order to end fabricated bills, charging actual costs of water connections and improving customer care.

Mr Aweso gave the directives during the Dawasa Annual General Meeting (AGM) held here aimed at evaluating services delivered to the public.

“Authorities should take action against clients and officials implicated in illegal water connections,” he said.

“Since, Dawasa has started introducing prepaid meters to it’s clients, there is no sin to emulate achievement recorded by other institutions like the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco).”

Advertisement

He cautioned Dawasa to choose standard, high quality and durable type of a prepaid meters instead of introducing cheap ones.

Mr Aweso instructed that meter reading process should involve clients in order to end escalating claims from clients on fabricated bills that seriously hurt clients.

“In order for expected water supply achievements forecasted at 95 percent in urban Tanzania and 85 percent in rural areas by 2025 to be meaningful, marginalized Tanzanians should be connected including some areas of Dar es Salaam such as Mivumoni, Wazo, Madale, Kibamba and Kifuru,” he instructed, adding that the Mshikamano tank should start providing water to citizens.

Regarding standard prepaid meters, the minister said the introduction will increase discipline in water usage and help control water loss that currently stand at 44 percent across the country.

This comes at a time where water clients in urban areas have been lamenting of unreliability of water services, too high bills compared to water usage, old water networks that break frequently and poor servicing of the systems even after water leakage reports are shared with authorities by good citizens.

Meanwhile, the minister issued stern warning against substandard water contractors and engineers, saying they had no place in implementing water projects and those awarded will be disowned.

During the event, Mr Awesso revealed that President Samia Suluhu Hassan had been closely monitoring what was happening and she had pledged to give Sh10 million as motivation to workers.

Ministry’s deputy permanent secretary Nadhifa Kemikimba challenged Dawasa to strengthen provision of clean and safe water services as well removal of sewerage water in the city, saying despite of relocation of the country administrative capital to Dodoma, most diplomatic and business activities continued to take place in the city.

“After getting the certificate from the International Standards Organization (ISO) recognizing outstanding management, the focus should now be on service delivery,” she said.

Earlier, the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Amos Makala said reforms to water authorities that begun during the fourth phase government when he served as deputy minister of Water have placed Dawasa at the top of achievements.

“Innovation development is something that will keep you at the top and therefore maintain your status. This meeting should serve that purpose,” he commended.

In the 2021/22 Fiscal Year, Parliament in Dodoma approved Sh680 billion for recurrent and implementation of development projects.

But, Mr Aweso said through the government budget, some Sh207 billion more has been issued for implementing water projects from Ruvuma and Songwe rivers as well as Lake Tanganyika to benefit residents in southern regions, Mbeya, Katavi, Rukwa and many others.