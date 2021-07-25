Minister talks tough on cops framing people with cases

The government says it will extend the duration of the preliminary police training course from nine to 12 months in efforts to address the challenge of lack of adherence to work ethics by some officers who are blamed by the public for gross misconduct including that of framing people with charges.

Home Affairs minister George Simbachawene made the statement yesterday while addressing trainers and trainee police officers at Tanzania Police School (TPS) Moshi.

He said there were many complaints by civilians against the police who are accused of framing innocent people with cases of all sorts.

“Even job ethics is not observed by some officers who use unnecessary force when arresting a suspect. Use of force in not needed in every circumstance,” he said.

“You must adhere to the code of conduct and ethics of the Force. Treat Tanzanians they way they expect you to. There are some things that let you down before the eyes of the public. Check your conduct.

“The coat of arms that you wear means you are representing the President in your work station. It is surprising to learn that some of you are drunkards and make wrong decisions. If you keep doing that, you will face disciplinary measures,” he said.

He said his ministry was entrusted with the task of preparing highly disciplined and honest officers.

TPS head Ramadhan Mungi said his academy has repositioned itself to offer quality training based on professionalism and the ethics of the police profession.

He said a diploma course in cyber security and digital forensic is being prepared in cooperation with the University of Dodoma.

“This will step up the status of the school, our police force, the ministry and the nation in general and there is a possibility that this course will start being offered this year,” he said.