Ministry of health names health centers to provide Covid-19 vaccine

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government has released a list of centers that will be used to provide Covid-19 vaccines nationwide.

Speaking at the Medical Store Department (MSD) during the launching of the vaccines distribution today Friday July 30, 2021 the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Prof Abel Makubi, said they have begun shipping the jabs to all 26 regions.

CLICK HERE TO KNOW CENTERS THAT WILL BE USED TO PROVIDE COVID-19 VACCINES



He said three priority groups that will be inoculated first include health workers, the elderly and the people with chronic ailments.

"The government, through the Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority (TMDA), Chief Government Chemist Laboratory Agency, National Health Laboratory, and other institutions, say they have all verified the safety and quality of these Janssen vaccines from Johnson & Johnson in the United States," he said.

Institutions investigated the vaccine include the Government Chemist Laboratory Authority , National Institute for Medical Research(NIMR), Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA), Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) and TMDA.