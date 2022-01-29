Ministry to train 3,900 service providers in tourism industry

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A total of 3,900 service providers in the tourism industry in 26 regions are expected to receive special training on how to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines, with the aim of increasing tourist arrivals in the country.

The training among other things aims to empower service providers on the best practices to enhance competition in various markets including attracting international tourists.

Deputy minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Mary Massanja said on Saturday that the tourism sector has made a huge contribution in the economic growth.

“Prior to Covid-19 the industry contributed approximately 17.2 percent of GDP, 25 percent of exports and 60 percent of total revenue from the service industry in the country.”

However, she said that as the situation returns to normalcy and the number of tourists continue to rise to the pre-pandemic levels, it is important build confidence.

The training is part of the Sh91.2 billion that was provided to the ministry from the Covid-19 fund whereby among other issues is to train various tourism stakeholders to adhere to the guidelines on prevention and transmission of the killer virus.

“I would like to call on tourism service providers in the country to register in large numbers and participate in this training which will reach them in their respective regions,” she said.