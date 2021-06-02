Mkuchika finally sworn in, 65 days after he was appointed minister

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dodoma. Retired Captain, George Mkuchika has finally been sworn in today June 2, at State House Dodoma as Minister in President’s office for Special duties 65 days since he was appointed

Mkuchika took the oath of the office in front of Prsident Samia Suluhu Hassan after being out of public view for almost three months.

He was sworn in on a day when the newly appointed Regional Administrative Secretaries were handed their tools of work by the President in Dodoma

Previously Mkuchika was the Minister in President Office for Public Service and Good Governance the position now held by Mohammed Mchengerwa

Mkuchika was transferred to that ministey following the cabinet reshuffle which was made by President Samia on March 31, 2021.

However he was not present on the day when other ministers were sworn and was later declared ill.

On March 31, President Samia Suluhu Hassan made a cabinet reshuffle, issuing a warning to her appointees to embrace nothing but work, something that she repeated today .

The reshuffle which was carefully worked saw some new faces with the most notable being the nomination of Liberata Mulamula as Member of Parliament and the foreign minister replacing Prof Palamagamba Kabudi who now takes over the ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

In the reshuffle Mwigulu Nchemba who was the minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs now becomes the minister of Finance a docket that was left empty after Dr Mpango was appointed Vice President