Mobile clinic to rescue troubled marriages comes to life

Dar es Salaam. The number of divorce cases in Tanzania has risen from 122 to 551 in a year, prompting a non-governmental organisation to launch a marriage and relationship clinic as part of the efforts to reduce marital problems.

The mobile clinic, an initiative of the Tanzania Marriage and Children Care Foundation (TaMCare), aims to rescue troubled marriages by tackling the root cause of problems and broadly improve individual economies, efficiency at work, and dealing with early marriages and homeless children.

Speaking yesterday during the launch, TaMCare managing director Enock Mlyuka said the clinic would focus on three areas of building a solid foundation for marriage, families and children, based on religious principles and practice.

He said this would also help young people to know their responsibilities and build healthy relationships.

According to him, the number of divorces increased to 551 in 2020/2021, whereas data from the National Bureau Statistics (NBS) shows that the number of divorce cases had risen to 2.9 percent in 2017/2018 from 1.1 percent in 2008/2009.

“It is possible that the divorce rate is higher than these figures as most people do not know how to file for divorce in court in order to obtain a certificate. In addition, there are couples who separate and divorce on the street traditionally without following legal procedures,” he said.

However, in 2018/2019 a total of 122 divorces were registered, according to the report from the ministry of constitution and justice.

In addition to marriage conflicts, divorce also causes stress, leading to single parents who eventually “creating a society with children who are unethical.”

“As we launch our clinic today we believe marriage is the foundation of people with ethics and we believe the best children are brought up by strong parents,” he said.

Tanzania Women Judges and Magistrates chairperson Joaquine De Mello applauded the organisation for coming up with such a clinic that aims to heal marital wounds.

“There are many marriages with injuries and the victims are children so this clinic has come at the right time and the government will be with you,” she said.