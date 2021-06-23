More details of Moro grisly road accident

By Lilian Lucas More by this Author

Morogoro. At least nine people perished yesterday at Nanenane Oil Com in Morogoro Municipality after three vehicles were involved in a grisly road accident, leaving dozens injured, some seriously.

Morogoro Regional Police Commander Fortunatus Muslim confirmed about the deaths and reports of the injured, saying that the accident occurred at around 11pm Monday.

He said five people died on the spot including two truck drivers, whereby only three bodies were identified: Selemani Chali, whose age is unknown, Adamu Binde, 24, and a passenger identified by one name as Nassor.

The RPC said that preliminary investigations showed that the accident occurred after a mini-bus, which was being driven by Adam Binde (deceased) headed to Mbeya Region from Dar es Salaam Region, attempted to overtake a saloon car.

He said when the mini-bus reached Nanene Oil Com, Binde wanted to overtake the saloon car being driven by NMB Bank’s employee Emmanuel Sembuche, 31, a resident of Mjimwema Ward in Morogoro.

Commander Muslim said Sembuche was travelling from Dar es Salaam Region to Morogoro.

The RPC explained that the minibus hit the saloon car from the rear before coming into a head-on-collision with a truck.

He said the truck was being driven by Selemani Chali, who was leaving Morogoro Region headed to Dar es Salaam.

“The minibus had wreaths in front, implying that it was carrying a coffin containing a body so that it would not be stopped by traffic police officers. However, there was no coffin inside the minibus,” claimed further Mr Muslim.

The RPC warned drivers to observe all the traffic signs and rules and avoid being involved in mischievous conducts as doing do would bring them into conflict with the law.

The acting chief medical officer from Morogoro Regional Referral Hospital, Dr Kessy Ngalawa, said at midnight he received seven bodies and 25 casualties.

However, Dr Ngalawa explained that until early hours of yesterday the death toll had climbed to nine and 23 casualties.

Dr Ngalawa said until yesterday evening only three bodies had been identified including those of the drivers and one passenger.

He said five casualties were in serious condition and medical experts were still attending them.