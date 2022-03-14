More than 5000 girls dropout of school every year: Report

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Stakeholders have called for more efforts to close the gap between girls’ and boys’ access to education, because regardless of many government efforts more than 5, 000 girls in Tanzania that drop out of school every year.

Part of the reasons they say include cultural practices and lack of support infrastructure.

This was said during a one-day symposium that brought together high school students as a continuation of the Women's Day celebrations organised by the Tai Tanzania Institute in collaboration with the Girl Effect and The Youth of United Nations Association of Tanzania (YUNA Tanzania).

Director and co-founder of the Tai Tanzania Institute Mr Ian Tarimo said the World Bank’s figures show 5, 500 girls drop out of school because of early pregnancies indicates that there is a need to step up efforts to bridge the gap created between girls and boys.

"Because it means that in a period of four years we have left behind near 22,000 girls, this gap continues to be created not only in education but also in their economic wellbeing which will eventually result in other things including gender violence and inability for women to participate in leadership fields because they did not get an education," he said.

He said the issue of ensuring equality in society was not only for parents or the government but also a cross-cutting issue that needed co-operation.

"We know the government has a responsibility to provide free education but there are challenges including ensuring adequate teachers, infrastructure and also there are students walking long distances which shows the need to build dormitories. The community should also be involved in solving some of these challenges," said Mr Tarimo.

Director of Girl Effect Ms Rahma Bajun said the biggest challenge they face is the systemic traditions and customs that have made the girl feel like she is not as capable as their male counterpart.

“These can be on leadership, social and any other context, the system has also affected the policies and laws as some continue to oppress the girl child and the woman in general including the marriage law which allows a 14-year-old girl to marry with the consent of the parents," she said.

She said they are looking forward to seeing a more equitable society which is why it is important to continue to celebrate women's day to remind them where they came from and where they are going.