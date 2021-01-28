Moshi Mayor orders those wearing face masks to take them off

By Maryasumta Eusebi More by this Author

The Mayor of Moshi municipality, Juma Raibu Juma has today ordered councilors and other people who wearing face masks at the council meeting to take them off on grounds that the municipality is free from the novel corona virus.

He issued the order today Thursday, January 28, 2021 during the opening of the council's budget session after asking those who were wearing masks to stand and then ordered them to take them off.

"Before opening our session I would like to ask all those who are wearing masks to stand up. Take off your masks, our municipality is safe, I am the mayor and I am not wearing a mask, yet you are wearing does that means you love yourself more," he questioned.

The order was obeyed by the councilors who removed the masks before the session could continue.