Motion on East African Community staff recruitment blocked

Arusha. A House motion to halt the recruitment of new staff for the East African Community (EAC) has been blocked.

The impasse, which has divided the EAC partner states, has been forwarded to the EAC Council of Ministers, an authoritative organ of the Community.

The motion - tabled by the Uganda member of the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala), Denis Namara, on Tuesday - could not sail through.

That was even as he insisted the recruitment exercise breached the laid down Staff Rules and Regulations of the regional organisation.

The motion could not be debated when it was tabled before a tense House sitting on Tuesday evening, amid protests from some lawmakers.

ministrative secretary in his capacity as the Council Chair, interjected and said the matter should be forwarded to the ministers.

“It would be in the interest of the EAC if the Motion is deferred to allow the Council of Ministers to discuss it,” he said.

He was supported by the First Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda Ms Rebecca Kadaga who is also the country’s minister for EAC Affairs.

“The matter should be referred to the Council (of ministers). This Motion goes where it belongs...in the best interests of the Community,” she said.

Eala Speaker Martin Ngoga immediately calmed the House as some MPs raised their hands to debate the staff recruitment saga.

“What has happened in the Assembly has not been adopted,” he said, noting that the impasse was now in the hands of the ministers.

The Motion sought to immediately suspend the entire EAC staff recruitment exercise “for violating the principles and objectives of integration and the Treaty.”

Mr Namara instead called on the administrative organs at the EAC to initiate a forensic audit of the quota system in staff allocations.

For a fair profiling and shortlisting of the applicants, the EAC should engage a recruitment consultancy to conduct “unbiased and non-interest based recruitment.”

The Motion hit a brick wall on Tuesday evening as the EAC Secretariat announced it was calling off interviews of the 311 shortlisted candidates.

The interviews at the ministries of EAC Affairs in the capitals of the partner states were to be conducted through a video conference system.

Some 84 of the candidates cleared for interviews are from Tanzania who this time around have turned up for the plum jobs at the EAC

There had been allegations - so far unverified - that Tanzania and Kenya unfairly had more shortlisted candidates than the other partner states.

Over 15,000 people applied for the 46 vacant jobs at the EAC organs and institutions, including the executive positions; heads of semi-autonomous bodies and departments.