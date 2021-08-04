Motorists to pay more as Ewura announce new fuel prices

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Motorists will have to dig deeper into their pockets as the price of petrol has risen in a period of one month.

The latest adjustments were effected on July 1, 2021 as the government seeks to collect Sh100 as fuel levy in line with the Sh36.68 trillion-budget for the financial year 2021/22.

The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) has announced new fuel prices from today August 4, 2021 where it raised that by 2,427 for a litre of petrol while that of diesel and kerosene would cost them Sh2,251 and Sh2,176 respectively in Dar es Salam region.

Retail prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene has increased in August 2021 by Sh21, Sh 36 and Sh55 respectively for the products imported via the Dar es Salaam Port.

Compared to July 2021 the retail prices of Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene were increased Sh156, Sh142 litre and Sh164 per litre respectively.

With new prices announced for August 2021, retail prices of Petrol and Diesel in the Northern regions (Tanga, Kilimanjaro, Arusha, and Manyara) have increased compared to prices published last month it has increased by Sh38 and Sh79 per litre repsectively.

Likewise wholesale prices of petrol and diesel have increased comparing with last month by Sh37, and Sh79 per litre respectively.

“Due to the depletion of Kerosene in storage tanks existing Tanga, operators of petrol stations in the Northen regions are advised to take kerosene from Dar es Salaam region and thus the retail prices of kerosene in those regions will be based on the cost through the Dar es Salaam.

However Ewura said, wholesale and retail prices of petrol and diesel in Southern regions (Mtwara, Lindi, and Ruvuma) have changed from July publication where petrol price has lowered by Sh22 per litre and as of diesel has increased and Sh24 per litre.

“Wholesale price of petrol in those regions as a result have lowered by Sh22 per litre and of diesel has increased by Sh23 per litre,” said Ewura.

The last time that prices of petrol, which is widely used by motorists, hovered around the Sh2, 000-mark was in January 2020 when it rose from Sh2, 161 in December 2019 to Sh2, 121 in January 2020.

According to Ewura the changes in prices are also due to changes in the world oil market prices and Bulk Procurement System (BPS) premiums.

The recent rise notwithstanding, fuel prices in Tanzania remain lower compared to its peers in East Africa.

In Kenya for instance, petrol costs Ksh124.72 (about Sh2, 619) in the Port city of Mombasa while the same costs Ksh127.14 (about Sh2, 669) in Nairobi.

In Uganda, until a few weeks ago, a litre of petrol was trading at USh4, 150 (about Sh2, 573) in Kampala but reports show that it has since gone up further.