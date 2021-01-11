Mozambique President Felipe Nyusi due to arrive in Tanzania today

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Mozambique President Felipe Nyusi is due to arrive in Tanzania today for a two-day official visit

President Nyusi is expected to arrive at Chato Airport in Geita Region at 10.30am, where he will be received by his host, President John Magufuli.

Briefing the media in Chato yesterday, Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation minister Palamagamba Kabudi said Mr Nyusi was initially scheduled to visit Tanzania last year, but the tour was postponed because of the October 28, 2020 elections in Tanzania.

“This is an appropriate time for the visit - especially after the conclusion of the 2020 General Election. Since the visit comes when President Magufuli is in his home town Chato, that is where he will welcome his state guest,” he said.

Diplomatic ties will be on the agenda, especially on key areas of bilateral relations including economy, politics and social affairs as outlined by the founding fathers of the ruling parties in both countries.

He named the political parties as the Tanganyika African National Union (Tanu), Afro-Shirazi Party (ASP) - both of which united to form the Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) on February 5, 1977 - and the Frente de Libertação de Moçambique (Frelimo) of Mozambique.

“Tanzania and Mozambique have historic relations. The Makuwa tribe found in Southern Tanzania is also found in Mozambique. The two countries also collectively shed their blood during the liberation struggles for Mozambique,” Prof Kabudi said.

The historic brotherhood, diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries have kept being strengthened - and Tanzania exports food and commercial crops as well as low-cost manufactured products to Mozambique.

Prof Kabudi said that, according to Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) statistics, the value of exports between the two countries amounted to Sh76.4 billion in 2018 and Sh93.5 billion in 2019 respectively.

He said the Bakhresa Group of Companies, Mohamed Enterprises (Metl) and Quality Foam Limited - manufacturer of ‘Magodoro Dodoma’ - are among Tanzanian companies that have invested hugely in Mozambique.

“Likewise, there are Tanzanian companies owning passenger and goods transport businesses, as well as several others with middle and small-size companies operating in Mozambique,” he said.

Prof Kabudi also said that, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the two countries have managed to maintain prosperity of their businesses. Indeed, during the President Nyusi visit, both leaders will have an opportunity to discuss how to create a more conducive environment for businesses. This is to continue shriving and increasing investments in both countries.

Mr Kabudi revealed that a schedule will be prepared to enable President Nyusi to participate in some community-based activities that will give him opportunity to interact with residents of Chato and Geita Region in general. A similar situation also happened during the visit of the Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera to Tanzania.



