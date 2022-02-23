Mpango calls for solutions to mining capital challenges

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government yesterday directed banks and other financial institutions to work with the State Mining Corporation (Stamico) to find a viable way of addressing a dire challenge of capital facing small-scale miners.

Speaking during the fourth International Mineral and Mining Investment Conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Vice President Philip Mpango said the parties should play their part as the government was working on the establishment of the Minerals Bank.

He directed miners to utilise the money they receive from banks for the intended purpose in order to win the trust of lenders.

The difficulties in accessing loans to financial institutions dominated yesterday’s conference that brought together over 2,000 participants who participated physically and virtually.

Speaking earlier, Federation of Miners Association of Tanzania (Femata) president John Bina said small-scale miners were credible but the problem was negative perception that banks had towards them.

He asked the Vice President to intervene and see how the government could help. In a bid to address the challenge, he also called for the establishment of the Development Fund for small-scale miners

The source of the Fund, he recommended, should be part of the money coming from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), a percentage of royalty and Bank of Tanzania (BoT).

Again, he called for the establishment of the mining credit scheme to reach small scale miners and address the challenge of access to capital.

“We need to build a strong base for small scale miners if we are to set a stage for them to graduate to middle and then large-scale,” noted Mr Bina. This would help create more jobs and tax revenue, he argued. He also commended the government for tackling some of the challenges they presented in the previous meetings.

They included scrapping nuisance charges and taxes and the establishment of mineral markets.

BoT governor Prof Florens Luoga said the issue of access to capital by small-scale miners was something that could be discussed and come up with a solution.

However, he said, for their part, miners, through their associations, should be operating in a formal system that could create a comfort to the government and banks.

Parliamentary committee on Energy and Minerals chairman Danstan Kitandula commended the government for removing unfriendly taxes. However, he said, the new development had attracted new levies in councils, a move which he said was unacceptable.

“This is unhealthy for the growth of the sector. Those levies in councils are now attracting smuggling as miners try to evade using the official set markets,” he said.

Minerals minister Doto Biteko said with improved business environments in the country, investors’ confidence had gone high.

“We have recently signed large mining contracts, suggesting that there is an increased investors’ confidence,” noted minister Biteko.

Last December the government signed an agreement with four mining companies to form joint ventures (JV), a move which is meant to set the stage for Tanzanians to benefit from the country’s natural resources.

The companies born out of the JV - and which are to invest a total of Sh1.755 trillion - are Faru Graphite Corporation, Petra Diamonds Ltd (PDL), Nyati Mineral Sands Ltd and Sotta Mining Corporation Ltd.