Mpango reflects on Mkapa’s legacy at a memorial service

The Vice President shared the key lessons learnt from the late leader during his presidency and in retirement

By Louis Kalumbia

Lupaso. Vice President Phillip Mpango reflected on the legacy of former President Benjamin Mkapa by outlining key lessons that sum up the late leader’s life and times, these include being daring and courageous in making tough decisions.

He also highlighted other traits such as the belief that the fate of Tanzania and Africa was in the hands of Tanzanians and Africans themselves.

The Vice President summed up Mkapa’s qualities by detailing his adherence to teachings from parents and clerics.

Dr Mpango also took the opportunity to caution Tanzanians against the third wave of Covid-19 by urging them to take all precautionary measures, pointing to the variant’s nature of having undefined symptoms, but ending up being lethal after a short period.

Dr Mpango expressed the laudatory remarks yesterday during the one-year commemoration of ex-President Benjamin Mkapa’s death. The event was decorated by a special prayer presided by the former Catholic Church Diocese of Dar es Salaam Archbishop Cardinal Polycarp Pengo.

Delivering the government’s message during the event, Dr Mpango said the first thing that comes to mind when he reflects on Mr Mkapa’s life, is the importance of being daring and equally courageous in serving the interests of the country.

“We are also learning the importance of accountability and promoting principles of justice and equality in serving citizens. From him, we are also fetching the significance of fighting negligence and embezzlement at all costs,” he shared. Dr Mpango said Mkapa believed that it was the responsibility of Tanzanians and Africans themselves to address political, cultural, economical, and social challenges.

“He believed that dependence was a ticking bomb and that Tanzanians should learn to be independent as a nation,” he said.

According to him, that was the reason, Mkapa spearheaded major economic reforms and built institutional and legal frameworks for the sustainability of reforms made.

He said, Mkapa made similar reforms to the ruling party CCM and challenged the religious bodies to emulate such measures and become self-reliant.

“Regarding adherence to parental and the Benedictine teachings, Mkapa demonstrated this by frequently respecting and attending prayers,” he said, adding:

“It from him that we are learning the importance of hard work be it in studies, work, religious activities etc.”Dr Mapngo added that former President John Magufuli emulated some of these characters from the late Mkapa.

Regarding Covid-19, Dr Mpango, while reminding Tanzanians to observe health directives also touched on the impact of the diseases on the economy, specifically the tourism industry.

He took the opportunity to convey a message from President Samia Suluhu Hassan, saying that the Head of State assures Tanzanians and family members that the government will continue honoring former President Mkapa. Speaking during the event, the minister of state in the President’s Office responsible for Special Duties, George Mkuchika, said the late Mkapa insisted regional lawmakers consider education as the first, second, third, and fourth priority.

“We miss his great wisdom,” said Mr Mkuchika who doubles as chairman of Mtwara lawmakers.

Also present was Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, who shared his gratitude for the life of Mkapa.

Thanking the government, Mkapa’s family spokesperson, William Erio, also shared that Mkapa was a dedicated Christian.

“The family is thankful to President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her affection towards Mkapa’s widow, Anna Mkapa,” he said.