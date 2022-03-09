Mpungwe: Why focus should be on breaking gender bias

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian diplomat Ami Mpungwe on Tuesday, March 8, said that gone are the days when muscles would determine a person’s power hence the need to embrace gender equality for the general good of prosperity in a country.

Gracing ‘The Citizen Rising Woman Initiative Symposium’, Mr Mpungwe - who is Tanzania’s former ambassador to South Africa - said the current world was all about the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which focuses on issues of big data, the race between human brain and artificial intelligence, analytics and block chain technologies among others.

“It’s no longer a question of muscles, which is the only thing that men have been depending on, that they feel stronger than women. The world we are living today is no longer of physical strength. It is mental strength that drives it. It is the capability to organise and manage it better that matters,” he said during the event that went with the theme: ‘Women in Leadership Equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’.

The Citizen Rising Woman Initiative is a brainchild of Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL).

He said with the actual measurement of power shifting from physical to technological advances that were available for the development of human race today, it was actually important that the debate in societies should also be centred on how to empower the section of the human society that was left behind with prejudices that were proving to be meaningless in a modern day society.

He said basing on his involvement with boards of various businesses, he had come to realise that a board that comprises a good mixture of males and females had a wider perspective, a lot of diversity in terms of views and ideas in formulating policies and strategies.

In reference to President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Ambassador Mpungwe said Tanzania did not need a lot of convincing to show that female leaders can deliver in just the same way as their male counterparts.

“With a female President, and this is the highest position one can hold in any country, it shows that indeed, the women of Tanzania are capable of handling anything that men have been monopolising over centuries….This shows that there is no way one can claim that there is no woman who can be a managing director, board chairperson or director of any institution,” he said.

Earlier, the MCL board member, Mr John Ulanga, said available data shows that countries with more gender equality had better performance in human development index.

Companies and institutions with more gender equality are likely to make 20 percent more profits than those that are not, said Mr Ulanga, quoting from a report by the McKinsey Global Institute. “The report says that if we were to make efforts to make gender equality in 2015, then by 2025, the global economy would have increased by $12 trillion,” he said.

On business perspective, he said, teams with more gender equality were 87 percent more likely to make better decisions than companies that were less gender equal.