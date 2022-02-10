Mrisho Mpoto appointed Jatu ambassador

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Renowned poet Mrisho Mpoto has on February 9, 2020 signed a three year contract with Jatu Plc as their ambassador.

This is just barely few days after he was appointed by the government as the country's water ambassador

According to the contract entered into with the company he will be doing a weekly television program to broadcast various agricultural, livestock, water, construction and tourism projects.

“Appointing Mpoto as our ambassador is part of supporting the government's efforts in implementing and developing development projects. For us at Jatu Plc we are aware of the importance of water in the sector in which we operate (agriculture), ” said the company's Manager Mohammed Simbano.

He said although they support the efforts made they feel they need the government's support in terms of capital, access to modern inputs and machinery as well as connecting them with major stakeholders in the domestic and foreign sectors.

For his part, Mpoto was grateful for the agreement and said he would use the television program to talk about development projects being implemented by the government, especially in the water sector.

"There are a lot of things that are being done by the government but they are not being properly addressed," he said.