Mtwara MPs reject water data

Mtwara. Mtwara MPs and water stakeholders in Mtwara Region yesterday rejected a report showing supply of water which they claimed was not realistic.

The statistics was presented by experts at an industry stakeholder meeting. The stakeholders objected to what they described as unrealistic data in their respective areas.

The statistics presented by Cosmas Komba on behalf of the water officials indicated that Nanyumbu District, which has a population of 76,343 people, received 44.08 percent of water supply, Mtwara has access to water at 66.1 percent, Newala has 58.79 percent, Masasi has 68 percent access and Tandahimba has 57.11 percent.

Speaking during the session which discussed water and education, Nanyumbu MP Yahya Mhata said that the statistics were unrealistic because there was no such supply of water in their districts.

He said that many people were buying water at Sh2,000 per 20-litre bucket, “clearly showing that there is a serious water crisis in the areas.”

“Let us not play politics while people are suffering from water woes. People are having hard times to access water,” he said.

Newala MP George Mkuchika said that he was saddened by the statistics which he said did not reflect the reality on the ground.

Mr Mkuchika said the Makonde Water Project needed major repairs of infrastructure which is the biggest challenge. He said the project had never received serious maintenance since it was opened in 1954.

“When the water minister Jumaa Aweso came just recently, he was informed that only 10 percent of the people in our district have access to water. I was really shocked to hear today that 58.79 percent of people get water - which is not true,” he said.

“Quoting these big and unrealistic figures can cause out town to miss water projects that could help people,” Mr Mkuchika said.

For his part, Mtwara Regional Commissioner, Brigadier General, Marco Gaguti was forced to postpone the session to discuss the sensitive sector until they obtained accurate water statistics, after forming a special committee to investigate the matter.