Muhimbili and Mloganzila Hospitals install steam inhalation machines

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) and Mloganzila have on Thursday March 4, installed four steam inhalation machines for the treatment of respiratory challenges.

Three of the machines are at MNH whereas one is at Mloganzila and the cost of each treatment session is Sh5,000.

According to the hospital, the machines have been installed as a cost of between Sh7.5 million and and Sh10 million and can take up to six people at ago, for up to 10 minutes.

Speaking at the launch of the machines christened ‘Bupiji Sauna’, today Thursday, March 4, MNH executive director, Prof Lawrence Museru said the introduction of the machines will facilitate access to the steam service for whoever is in need.

"This steam inhalation goes hand in hand with the use of natural remedies that have been used and have been shown to help, this machine uses Bupiji medicine placed in steam water and the patient or person who wants to go inside will stay for five to 10 minutes," Professor Museru said.

Professor Museru said the presence of such machines would enable doctors to determine the extent to which the method helps in fight against Covid.

Advertisement

“Through this method of conducting research we will be able to tell the public with certainty whether what is being said is helpful or not, ”said Professor Museru.

For his part George Buchafe from the Small Industries Development Organization (Sido) said for more than five years they have been doing research to find a cure that can help fight infectious diseases in collaboration with health professionals.

“We believe that Tanzanians will soon get answers through Bupiji, this drug is a combination of different plants ,” said Buchafe