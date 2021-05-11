Muhimbili National Hospital to start offering IVF services

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government has said it intends to start providing IVF services in the 2021/2022 financial year.

The service is set to start two years since Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) began preparations for the provision of the service including training professionals and preparing a building that will be used to provide the service.

Speaking in parliament today May 11, 2021 while presenting the budget on revenue and expenditure estimates for the year 2021/2022 of the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Minister Dorothy Gwajima said in 2021/22 Muhimbili will implement four main issues.

“Bone marrow transplant for patients with leukemia, IVF, and construction of a 200-bed private ward,” said Gwajima.

"We shall continue with all specialist services such as small incision surgery, head surgery, neck and throat surgery," said Minister Gwajima.

Two years after the start of the MNH's IVF preparation, there are several issues that have emerged as the cause of infertility among men.

Among these is the complete infertility, the lack of quality sperms, and having low sperm count which move in reverse during fertilization which in turn affects quality sperm production.

In 2019 when the plan was introduced, experts at the department then said that the charges would be between Sh2 million and Sh10 million depending on the severity of the case.

However, research shows that the costs could go up to between Sh8 million and Sh 25 million.



