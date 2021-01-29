Muhimbili operate on man’s brain nerve without opening skull

By Herieth Makwetta More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The first patient at the Muhimbili Orthopedic Institute (MOI) to undergo a brain nerve operation without his skull being opened up, has spoken out after healing.

Mr Hafidhi Saidi, who hails from Singida Region, had been suffering from chronic daily headaches for a long time without knowing the real cause of his disorder.

However, the problem has gone after receiving treatment yesterday at MOI’s Angio Suite (modern X-ray lab), which, for the first time, has started providing blood vessel diagnosis and treatment in the brain without opening up the skull.

“I thank my doctors for treating me. I did neither feel any pain during the operation nor get any effects on my brain and now the problem is over,” he said jubilantly.

“I thank President John Magufuli a lot for buying these modern devices that have helped me today here at MOI. I also thank all other medical specialists who attended to me. I’m so happy for that and I would like to tell fellow Tanzanians with the similar problems to seek treatment at MOI.”

Mr Said becomes the first patient to receive such a treatment from MOI’s Angio Suite, whose construction to completion cost over Sh7.9 billion.

The brain nerve diagnostic service has started being provided in the country after MOI had taken at least two years of preparations. Mr Hafidhi’s diagnosis was conducted for three hours by a panel of medical specialists, nurses, indigenous radiologists from MOI, Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) and Aga Khan Hospital.

MOI’s brain specialist Dr Lemery Mchome said the start of the operation of the Angio Suite has brought about great reforms in brain diagnosis and operations in the country.

Through the Angio Suite unit, Dr Mchome said there will be no need of a patient to seek treatment outside the country.

“We are thankful that the operation was conducted with great success as we managed to reach the brain of the patient without opening up his skull. We conducted the operation in good environments as the devices are modern,” the specialist said. He added:“As you can see, the patient has regained consciousness and speaks very well and he neither has a scar nor feeling any pain. For as medical specialists, this is a huge stride.”

For his part, MOI executive director Respicious Boniface concurred with Dr Mchome that the modern laboratory, which, he said, cannot be found in any other country in east and and central Africa, has brought about great reforms in the health care sector in Tanzania.