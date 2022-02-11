Mussa Azzan Zungu elected new deputy Speaker of Parliament

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Ilala lawmaker, Mussa Azzan has been elected new Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly with 98.3 percent of all votes cast.

Out of 301 casted votes, Azzan, alias 'Zungu' garnered 296, out of which three were 'NO' and two destroyed.

Zungu will now be the second-in-command in the 12th parliament, with Dr Tulia Ackson, elected on February 1 serving as the Speaker.

Responding to questions from Members of Parliament, the newly elected deputy speaker said he will work closely with Dr Tulia in accordance to house rules and regulations in efforts to improve lawmakers' relationship within and outside the parliament.

In 2015, Zungu was among those who vied for the Deputy Speaker role via CCM party, fellow candidate Dr Tulia won the race.

After his latest feat, Zungu thanked lawmakers for electing him and urged them to enhance their supervisory roles of government funds that are used to implement various projects in the country.

Preciously, Zungu served as parliamentary chairperson along with Najma Murtaza Giga and David Kienzile.

He was the only party candidate vying for the vacant deputy speaker slot.





Who is Zungu

Musa Azan Zungu ,63, was born on May 25, 1952 as a politician he has been Member of Parliament representing Ilala since 2005.

He received his primary education at St. Joseph’s (now Forodhani) in Dar es Salaam from 1958 to 1965.

From 1966 to 1967 he attended Kinondoni Secondary School and went on to do his A-levels at Tambaza Secondary School from 1968 to 1969.

In 1969 he joined TANU and became the leader of the party's branch at their school.

He later moved to Toronto, Canada where he studied enrolled for a diploma in engineering in aircraft maintenance and pilot.

After graduation he worked in the aviation sector in Canada until 1982 and in 1983 he got a job at the United Arab Emirates until 1993 when he returned to Tanzania.

After returning to the country in early 2000 went back to politics and was elected CCM councillor in Mchikichini Ward in Ilala Council, Dar es Salaam where in 2003 elected a Deputy Mayor of Ilala Municipal Council.

In 2005 he was elected as Ilala lawmaker the position he is to date.

After joining the Parliament he was elected deputy chairman of the foreign affairs committee 2007-2011, chairman of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Union of Tanzania and deputy chairman of the social services committee 2015 - 2018. Between 2012 and 2016 he was elected parliamentary chairperson.

On January 24, 2020 was appointed by late President John Magufuli a minister of state in Vice President’s Office (Union Matters and Environment) and served for 6 months before the parliament was dissolved on June 16, 2020.