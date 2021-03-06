Mwananchi Communications launches ‘The Citizen Rising Woman initiative’

By Lilian Ndilwa More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) officially launched The Citizen Rising Woman Initiative yesterday at its head offices in Dares Salaam, as part of its ongoing efforts to raise gender equality awareness and support the global long-term goal of achieving gender balance.

Briefing journalists, MCL acting managing director Bakari Machumu said initiative was developed to go hand-in-hand with the government and stakeholders’ efforts to bridge the gender gap in Tanzania.

Mr Machumu said the initiative was fuelled by the dire need to see a society that is not divided across gender lines, but one that finds merit in working together. Also, it goes in line with goal number five of the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mr Machumu further said that the implementation of the initiative started in February by profiling women in different leadership positions. So far, 32 women have been profiled.

“As part of the initiative, there will be an event on the International Women’s Day on March 8 at the Dar es Salaam Serena Hotel, which will be attended by different dignitaries, including women leaders to discuss issues pertinent to the rise and survival of women in managerial positions within organizations in the country,” he explained.