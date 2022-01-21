Mwananchi Communications Limited gets new Executive Editor

By Lilian Ndilwa More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Mwananchi Communications Limited has appointed a new executive editor (EE).

Mr Victor Mushi rejoins the company from USAID were he served as Youth and Creative Manager for a year and eight months.

Mr Mushi has in the past worked twice at MCL. He once served as Online and Social Media Creator, as well as Online and News Content Editor.

Speaking during a brief introduction ceremony at the MCL headquarters in Dar es Salaam, the MCL Managing Director, Mr Bakari Machumu, said the company was now looking forward to bigger achievements especially in the digital era.

“With Mr Mushi as the new EE, the company expects to achieve bigger milestones in both print and digital media as he will be in the wheel house with the rest of the MCL team,” said Mr Machumu.

He further explained that Mr Mushi’s task will be to find ways to protect the legacy business which is print while exploring different strategies that would assist in transforming the printing business to digital.

For his part, Mr Mushi expressed his gratitude to MCL staff, and asked for their cooperation and faith as he promised to walk with every MCL staff towards a better future for the company.

“Being my third time at MCL, I am thankful for the warm reception. I believe that, together, we can climb the developmental ladder as we will also be bringing out a new image of storytelling in the media industry,” he noted.

Before Mr Mushi’s appointment, Mr Rashid Kejo, who is the deputy executive editor, was acting in the EE capacity.

“I’m happy for Mr Mushi’s appointment because the company has now secured another creative mind that is keen to bring about development. Every staffer has to extend a cooperating hand to the new EE. With his experience, MCL will certainly rewrite history in the media industry,” said Mr Kejo.

MCL is the publisher of Mwananchi, The Citizen, MwanaSpoti - and runs several online and digital platforms.