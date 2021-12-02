Mwanza woman poisons her five children, two dead

Thursday December 02 2021
Mwanza Poison
By The Citizen Reporter

Mwanza. Two out of five children have died after their mother, Veronica Gabriel (30), a resident of Mwabagaru Village, Buseresere Ward, Chato District, Geita Region, poisoned them and then drank the same poison due to what she described as unbearable hardships in life.

A statement from the Geita Regional Police Commander, Henry Mwaibambe states that the woman gave the five children tomato pesticide Incecron profenos 720g / L.

The five children were aged between 12 and one-year old, with the 12-year-old  and two-year-old falling victim to the poison.

"The other three children have been admitted to Bwanga Health Center with their mother (the suspect) in police custody,” said the police chief.