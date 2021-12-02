Mwanza woman poisons her five children, two dead

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Mwanza. Two out of five children have died after their mother, Veronica Gabriel (30), a resident of Mwabagaru Village, Buseresere Ward, Chato District, Geita Region, poisoned them and then drank the same poison due to what she described as unbearable hardships in life.

A statement from the Geita Regional Police Commander, Henry Mwaibambe states that the woman gave the five children tomato pesticide Incecron profenos 720g / L.

The five children were aged between 12 and one-year old, with the 12-year-old and two-year-old falling victim to the poison.

"The other three children have been admitted to Bwanga Health Center with their mother (the suspect) in police custody,” said the police chief.



