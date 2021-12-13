Mwinyi calms investors after spate of hotel fires

By Haji Mtumwa More by this Author

Unguja. The President of Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, yesterday said the government intends to strengthen the fire brigade to deal with the devastating fire outbreaks at tourist hotels in the Isles.

Dr Mwinyi made the remarks at the inauguration of the renovated Tui Blue Bahari Zanzibar Hotel which was damaged by fire in January this year.

He said there had been a number of fire incidents at tourist hotels, and the government was gearing up to strengthen the fire brigade to deal with the situation which has been affecting the tourism industry.

Stressing that the government has every reason to support the tourism sector, Dr Mwinyi said this is considering that it is a major economic sector.

“Tourism benefits Zanzibar in three ways: creating employment and a market for Zanzibar products, as well as a source for tax revenue,” said Dr Mwinyi.

The President also said the government has taken steps to strengthen the industry, including entering into an agreement with a Dubai firm to improve services at the Abeid Amani Karume International Airport, as well as creating a tourism police unit to ensure security of tourists in the Isles.

The Minister for Tourism and Antiquities, Ms Lela Mohamed Mussa, said the return to normal of services at the hotel was due to the efforts of its investor who worked day and night to restore the services in a short period.

This, she said, would strengthen the tourism industry by providing employment to the youth, and contribute to the economy.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Unguja North Regional Commissioner, Mr Ayoub Moahmed Mahamoud, said among the region’s achievements in promoting investment are ending disputes and having good relations with investors.

The Executive Director of the Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (Zipa) Mr Sharif Ali Sharif, said reopening the hotel came after major renovations to it after the fire caused extensive damage to furniture and some attached buildings.

He also said that Zipa unreservedly apologises to the owners of the hotel, while congratulating its management for their efforts to refurbish more than 100 rooms of the hotel.

He said $700,000 was spent on the installation of the modern security equipment to protect the hotel from fire outbreaks in the future.

The hotel’s manager, Mr Eric Freinut, commended the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities for fully supporting efforts to make major repairs to the hotel and return it to normal.

Tui Blue Bahari Beach Zanzibar is a five-star tourist hotel owned by the Zanzibar Beach Village Company that started with an investment of $17 million in 2007.

The investment increased to $47 million before the fire incident that suddenly broke out in January this year.