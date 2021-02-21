Naike Moshi: On gender diversity in leadership

By Lilian Ndilwa More by this Author

Ms Naike Moshi believes that for a woman to advance in her career, she must align her lifestyle with constant changes and vie for visibility in her profession as the world is in an infinite transition period where one can barely survive if they are passive.

Moshi is the country director of CV People as well as the founder and chief executive officer of Women in Management Africa (WIMA).

Unlike most people, Moshi chose to go to college instead of advanced high school education. She studied human resource management and business management at Tennessee Weslyan College in America.

In 2010, she came back to Tanzania and worked for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) for three years.

“I worked in the programs’ department before I decided to quit and become an independent entrepreneur by establishing my own consulting firm in 2012. I called the firm ‘Innovatech Limited’,” says Ms Naike Moshi.

She adds; “It was a disaster, I did not know what I was doing and how to go about it with the market, and there were a lot of failures and lessons learnt as it was quite an experience.”

The failure of ‘Innovatech Ltd’ birthed an increase in networking opportunities that led to the establishment of a franchise in 2013, which is an extension of CV People Africa brand, a talent firm that assists companies in recruitment of executives.

It was from CV people organisation where she saw the gap between men and women in terms of recruitment. She noticed that there was a low percentage of women applying for senior-level roles and this influenced her to establish WIMA.

“We saw that men were leading in CV creations and job applications in managerial to other top positions in different organizations,” details Ms Moshi.

Her question that stated ‘Where are the women?’ led her to find out that women are there, but they lack the confidence to display their professional qualifications and competence to the world.

With the new initiative, she started a new procedure that aimed at elevating women recognition, with WIMA set to profile women leaders.

Ms Moshi reveals that she always knew the person she would become a leader as she foresaw her future from the time she chose entrepreneurship.

She speaks of her vulnerable moments, saying people must know that what is displayed on the surface does not always reflect what is underneath.

“During the Corona pandemic last year, we underwent business decline as many organisations were not recruiting new talents and this motivated me to start up my own consulting firm for senior-level roles that deal with women only,” details Moshi.

She is a visionary leader who foresees her goals before she starts implementing them, she also believes in changes and innovation as the world demands people to come up with new ways to survive life hurdles.

Moshi lauds mentors for pushing their mentees to be a better version of themselves.

“Mentors are supportive because, despite their profession, they have had multiple life experiences that might be the answer to a certain difficulty you may be going through,” she explains.

She mentions Antony Madwekwe, former Unesco program specialist as one of her lead mentors as she looked up to him professionally when he was her boss.

She adds Joel Nauka and Nina Pendaeli as people who coached her throughout her career as well as Lydeke Leurink, Said Kambi, Eliaona Kimaro and Joshua Selman, whom she thanks for mentoring her.

“I choose mentors according to their skills set alignment to my skills set, as well as their eagerness to help me through my career journey,” says Moshi.

She further details that even on mentees, she always looks out for self-commitment that drives them to ask for her mentoring assistance.

She hints that formal training for leadership positions might be a blessing and a curse because formal training takes longer to equip the mentees with the needed expertise.

Moshi explains that the lack of diversity in top leadership is a global problem.

“There are many women that are fit for the highest positions but they do not showcase their skills, abilities and accomplishments that can directly make them top contenders,” she says.

According to Moshi, women have many marital and maternal responsibilities that, in turn, limit their performance at work.

She refers back to when Corona had started spreading globally in early 2020, a higher percentage of workers, whose posts were retrenched, were women, because it was at that time when women had more family responsibilities than their male counterparts.

“Women are always the lead victims in terms of prevalence of global problems as well as acquiring a position in top leadership and it’s about time that narrative is changed,” explains Moshi.

She says lack of diversity cannot just disappear into thin air unless women take this matter into their own hands by developing several habits, such as confidence and showcasing their professional abilities.

“Personal branding enhances women’s ability to attract higher positions same as it has always been for men,” details Moshi.

She adds; “women should not shy away from their own accomplishments and achievements because they define capabilities.”

She mentions training courses for senior roles as one of the ways to tackle lack of diversity in leadership.

“There are directorship courses that train women directors to become a better version of themselves that fits with the particular role,” says Moshi.

She further explains that women must have male allies who can support them as they ascend their career ladder.

“Male allies are a necessity when it comes to evolving career-wise, because they can push you to a better leadership position. As such, cooperating with them ensures their understanding and awareness of your capabilities, this will be advantageous for a woman, because they may mention your name in a room filled with job opportunities,” advises Moshi.

She concludes that for women empowerment initiatives to be sustained, there must be partnership and collaboration between different organisations that envision a world that is balanced on the gender scale.