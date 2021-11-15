National Defence college to train civilian leaders

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The National Defence College (NDC) yesterday revealed plans to provide short courses to local government officials across the country in order to improve their efficiency without compromising national security.

The NDC Principal, Major General Ibrahim Mhona, made the revelation during the commissioning of the Sh57 billion, four-storey facility built with funding from the People’s Republic of China.

“The course will be provided to district commissioners, district administrative secretaries and other executives. The five-day training is expected to be offered in February 2022,” he said.

Maj Gen Mhona told President Samia Suluhu Hassan - who graced the event - that, during the training, participants would be provided with strategies that enable them to successfully and efficiently plan, implement and supervise programmes and directives from higher levels without interfering with national security.

He, however, revealed that the absence of four accommodation blocks worth Sh7.8 billion for participants was among the challenges that the college faces.

Addressing the nation during the live televised event, President Hassan didn’t hide her excitement on the programme.

Advertisement

“I’m overwhelmed by the programme, motivating me to think where the Sh8 billion for constructing facilities to accommodate training participants will come from. But, I assure you that the money will be mobilised,” the President insisted.

Mama Samia - who doubles as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces - said that, while instructors are challenged to work hard, curricula and teaching techniques were the areas of emphasis for the college to maintain its status in the East and South of African region.

According to her, the building should strengthen NDC and widen its training scope to PhD level.

She thanked the Government of China for the project, asking the Ministry of Defence and National Service as well as the Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Ministry, to consolidate the cooperation for the benefit of the country.

“NDC should consider admitting tender-age students who can serve the country for many years after graduation. The building should be properly preserved to honour the donation,” she said.

The Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Chen Mingjian, said the economic ties between the two countries were getting stronger, noting that in the first nine months of 2021, trade volume increased by 50 percent to $4.7 billion, compared to 2020.

“Exports to China increased by 62.5 percent, while imports by Tanzania increased by 48 percent,” she said.

Tanzania soybean was successfully exported to China and the country’s agricultural products such as coffee secured platforms in the China International Import Expo and gained popularity in the market,” she said.

Tanzania People’s Defence Forces (TPDF) Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Venance Mabeyo said following the completion of the project 100 training participants could be admitted instead of the previous 40.

According to him, targeted beneficiaries include officials from the United Republic, Zanzibar’s Revolutionary Government (ZRG) and neighbouring countries.

For her part, Defence and National Services minister, Dr Stergomena Tax said it is the responsibility of NDC to produce well trained and skilled decision makers with enough knowledge on a country’s security.