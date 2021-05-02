National Form Six examinations kick off tomorrow

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The National Form Six Examination is set to kick off tomorrow May 3, 2021 across the country with 90,025 registered candidates in both private and public schools.

The exams will be conducted for three weeks from tomorrow as per the schedule by the National Examination Council of Tanzania (Necta).

According to the Necta Executive Secretary, Dr Charles Msonde 81, 343 are from formal schools and 8, 682 are private candidates,.

“From formal schools, there are 46, 233 boys equivalent to 56.84 percent and 35, 110 girls which is 43.16 percent, and there are 118 students with special needs.

Among those in the list of private candidates this year, there are 5, 759 males (66.33 percent) and 2, 923 females (33.67 percent),” Dr Msonde said.

The Necta boss called on invigilators and candidates to ensure that procedures for operating examination are observed to avoid cheating, which he warned would attract stringent actions, including deregisteration of schools.