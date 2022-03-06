National reconciliation in sight, say political pundits

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Political commentators yesterday said there was hope of attaining a political consensus in the country after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) filed a Nolle Prosequi certificate in court leading to the freeing of opposition Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe and three co-accused.

The freeing was announced on Friday by Judge Joachim Tiganga of the High Court’s Division of Corruption and Economic Crimes after receiving the Nolle Prosequi from the DPP.

In another development, as the opposition and democracy stakeholders were celebrating the decision, still pictures and videos went around that night showing President Samia Suluhu Hassan hosting Mr Mbowe at the Magogoni State House.

They were followed by a statement from the director of presidential communications, Ms Zuhura Yunus, who confirmed the meeting and explained that the duo had agreed to cooperate in building the country by putting in place an environment of trust, respect and maintaining the principle of justice. “Mbowe has thanked President Hassan for showing caring while accepting that the main principle in building the nation is through standing by justice,” reads part of the statement.

The statement said the duo also agreed to hold civilized politics and cooperate in bringing development for the interest of the country.

But, this takes place two weeks after President Hassan met the firebrand politician Tundu Lissu in Belgium where he has taken refuge after the 2020 General Election.

A day after their meeting held on February 17, this year, as President Hassan was on a state visit to the country, Mr Lissu outlined several issues discussed during the meeting including freeing Mr Mbowe and healing the nation through a political consensus.

Following what transpired during the 2019 civil polls and the 2020 General Election, political stakeholders have been calling for the building of a political consensus in order to forget the past and open a new chapter for the country to move forward.

The call seems to be implemented by President Hassan’s administration that has seen the Judiciary dropping nearly all terrorism charges filed in different courts in the country.

They include those facing Uamsho Muslim clerics, ACT-Wazalendo Tanga Region chairman Hamad Kidege, five terrorism charges facing 12 people before a similar decision was arrived at the case facing Mr Mbowe.

The Head of State’s participation in the stakeholders meeting held in Dodoma, organized by the Tanzania Centre for Democracy (TCD) and her pledge to attend the follow up session, expressed her political will towards the reconciliation road.

But, yesterday, Chadema director of communications and international affairs John Mrema said healing and reconciliation was one thing but strengthening the resolution was something else.

“For the sustainability, government institutions including the Judiciary and law enforcement organs should be strengthened. The process of writing a new constitution should be revived to build a strong foundation of the good governance,” he said during a telephone interview.

Mr Mrema said sustainability cannot depend on the goodwill of the holder of the top office in uniting the nation, observing that today is uniting the nation but tomorrow her successor could take the country back.

Regarding the party’s stability even after the nearly eight months of the absence of its top leader, Mr Mrema said being an institution it continued operating under the secretariat where several initiatives were introduced and continued well. “Even if Mr Mbowe remained in prison remand, we were this April expected to conclude controversy surrounding the so-called 19 party MPs through vice chairman Tundu Lissu,” he said.

But, University of Dar es Salaam (Udsm) political science lecturer Richard Mbunda said disregarding the principles of democracy and the rule of law brought the country where it is now.

“In the past few years, CCM was the only political party conducting its activities without a challenge, before other political parties were allowed by the law,” he said.

The rule of law and principles of governance should be followed by people from all political parties in order to sustainably move forward.

Dr Stephen Kimondo of the University of Iringa (UoI) commended President Hassan, noting that there was a light at the end of the tunnel over reconciliation.

“Our nation was divided, but the time for coming close has come. Democracy is not restricted to peaceful, trustful and credible elections, rather building strong institutions,” he said.

According to him, the system should guarantee the rule of law, free and credible elections, protection of human rights and upholding good governance.

However, independent political analyst Kaiza Buberwa noted that apart from writing the new constitution, other key pillars would be good governance and the rule of law.

CCM’s Ideology and Publicity secretary Shaka Hamdu Shaka said upholding democracy, good governance and the rule of law were among promises made by CCM.

“President Hassan’s meeting with and Mr Mbowe is an indication that all was going well. I commend both leaders and that is what clean politics mean,” he told The Citizen sister newspaper, Mwananchi.

“CCM is committed to cooperating and conducting free and fair politics,” he added.