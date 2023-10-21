20 feared dead in Nzega bus accident

Twenty people are feared dead after a bus collided with a truck in Nzega, Tabora Region, on Saturday.

The Nzega District Commissioner, Naitapwaki Tukai, confirmed the accident, which occurred in Sikonge. He said he was on his way to the scene to find out more and to ensure that the victims receive proper care.

The Nzega DC was at the 100th anniversary of the Mission Hospital owned by the Moravian Church, where he was representing the Tabora Regional Commissioner, Dr. Batilda Burian.

Tabora Regional Police Commander Richard Abwao said that the accident involved an Alpha bus traveling between Shinyanga and Dar es Salaam.

"I have received the information and now I am heading to the scene of the incident and I will give full information after arriving and knowing the situation," he said.

This is the deadliest accident in Tabora Region this year.