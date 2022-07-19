A shot in the arm for children living with disability in Karagwe

By Alodia Dominick More by this Author

Karagwe. About 53 children living with disabilities in Karagwe and Kyerwa districts have received a consignment of wheelchairs worth Sh22.2m from the Karagwe Community-based Rehabilitation Programme.

According to KCBRP coordinator, Mr Audifax Kamala apart from the wheelchairs the institution has also donated Sh60 million to 20 vulnerable groups in Karagwe and Kyerwa districts.

He explained that the assistance was made following a recent survey which revealed that many children with disabilities were living under vulnerable conditions.

“The funds were intended to support children living with disabilities and enable them to start small income-generating projects such as poultry to enable them to get some income,” he said.

He said under the three-year program a total of 8,385 children living with disabilities will be reached within 20 Wards in Karagwe and Kyerwa districts.

Out of the 8,385 about 3,507 children who are in dire need would be supported including getting education and other social amenities adding that KCBRP was working in collaboration with German Leprosy and Tuberculosis Relief Association (GLRA).

Mr Kamala further said that about 955 children living with disabilities had been identified while between September-December, 114 other children would also be provided wheelchairs worth Sh47.8m.

He also said 190 children were set to undergo surgeries that will cost Sh22 million.

According to Mr Kamala, KCBRP was working closely with GLRA in collaboration with the Prime Minister’s office and the Tanzania Association for People Living with Disabilities.

GLRA coordinator Jonathan Moyo, on his part, explained that the NGO recently donated Sh1.3 billion to KCBRP to support children living with disabilities in Karagwe and Kyerwa districts.

Karagwe District Commissioner (DC), Ms Julieth Binyula, who graced the occasion hailed both KCBRP and GLRA noting that the number of children living with disabilities was on the rise.

Ms Binyula appealed to parents and guardians with children living with disabilities to ensure that they turn up during the August Population and Housing Census



