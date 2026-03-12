Africa’s food tastes grow bolder as consumers seek complex flavours, report finds

Dar es Salaam. African consumers are increasingly shifting away from traditional staple flavours, opting instead for more complex, layered and distinctive taste experiences in their food and beverages, according to the 2026 Taste Charts released by global taste and nutrition firm Kerry.

The report, which analysed consumer trends across 78 countries in Africa including Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Zambia, indicates a growing demand for variety, specificity and “cocktail-inspired” flavours in everyday products.

According to the findings, consumers are no longer satisfied with generic flavour profiles. Instead of broad categories such as citrus, they are seeking more defined tastes such as tangerine or tamarind.

“The findings reflect a fundamental shift in how consumers across Africa are approaching food and drink today,” said Mr Regis Manyange, commercial director for East Africa at Kerry Group.

“We are seeing a move away from a generic taste palette toward specific, layered experiences. Consumers don’t just want citrus anymore; they want the distinct zest of tangerine or the tart kick of tamarind,” he added.

The report also highlights Tanzania’s growing preference for indigenous flavours. Tamarind—locally known as ukwaju—has emerged as the country’s top rising flavour in refreshing beverages, signalling renewed interest in bold, locally rooted tastes.

Across the region, refreshing fruit flavours continue to dominate beverage innovation, though consumers are increasingly demanding greater authenticity and sophistication. Tangerine, for instance, has become the fastest-growing refreshing beverage flavour in Rwanda, Uganda and Zambia.

Another emerging trend is the growing popularity of “swicy” combinations—blends of sweet and spicy flavours—particularly in beverages and snack products. In Kenya, pairings such as mango and chilli are gaining traction in alcohol-inspired drinks.

The charts also reveal that consumers are moving away from simple, one-dimensional spice. Instead, layered seasoning systems that combine smoky, sweet and aromatic notes—often inspired by street food traditions—are gaining popularity in snacks, sauces and ready meals.

Meanwhile, the influence of cocktail culture is increasingly evident in non-alcoholic drinks. Flavour profiles associated with cocktails are appearing in everyday beverages, reflecting demand for sophisticated tastes without alcohol.

The mojito profile—combining lime and mint—has emerged among the top three fastest-growing flavours in Tanzania and Rwanda, while piña colada has entered the top five in Uganda and Zambia.

Kerry said the findings were based on insights from a multidisciplinary team of more than 1,200 scientists, 100 flavour specialists and over 250 marketing and research experts.