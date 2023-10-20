Airtel Money partners with TerraPay

Tanzanian travelers to the UAE can now make mobile money payments at point of sale terminals, thanks to a new partnership between Airtel Money Tanzania and TerraPay.

Airtel Money customers in the UAE can use the service to pay for goods and services at no extra cost. This is a welcome development for Tanzanian travelers, who often face the challenge of having to carry large sums of cash or go through the hassle of currency exchange when visiting the UAE.

The partnership between Airtel Money and TerraPay is a strategic initiative aimed at advancing financial inclusion in Tanzania and encouraging the transition to a cashless economy.

To access the service, Airtel Money customers simply need to visit any branded merchant location in the UAE and initiate the transaction at the POS terminal.

The customer will then receive a prompt to enter their PIN and confirm the transaction. Once the transaction is complete, the customer will receive a confirmation SMS.

Airtel Money Director Andrew Rugamba emphasized that Airtel Money is continuously evolving to be more inclusive, providing faster, more convenient, safer, and cost-effective services.

He said that the wide range of services available through Airtel Money will not only enhance its usage but also solidify Airtel's position as the preferred service provider in the country and beyond.

Willie Kanyeki, Regional Director for East and Southern Africa at TerraPay, spoke about the significance of the partnership with Airtel Money Tanzania. He described the Airtel – TerraPay partnership as a strategic initiative aimed at advancing financial inclusion in the country and encouraging the transition to a cashless economy.

He says “Airtel Money and TerraPay’s partnership demonstrates the commitment Airtel Money has towards its customers. Airtel Money continues to offer products and services that customers enjoy anytime, anywhere, a policy TerraPay lives by.”