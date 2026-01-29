ALAF unveils 10th edition of Safal Kiswahili Prize 2025

Dar es Salaam. ALAF Tanzania has officially launched the 10th edition of the Safal Kiswahili Prize for African Literature, inviting writers from across the world to submit their works for the 2025 competition.

The prize, which was first introduced in 2015, is sponsored by ALAF Limited of Tanzania and Mabati Rolling Mills of Kenya, both subsidiaries of Safal Investments Mauritius Limited. Over the past decade, it has grown into one of the most prominent literary platforms dedicated to promoting Kiswahili and African languages.

Speaking at a press conference in Dar es Salaam, ALAF Tanzania External Affairs Manager, Ms Hawa Bayumi, said the prize has continued to attract strong interest globally.

“The Kiswahili Prize has been growing year after year and has drawn significant participation from different parts of the world,” she said.

Ms Bayumi noted that more than 3,000 manuscripts have been submitted since the prize’s inception, with 29 winners recognised across various categories. Of the winning entries, 22 manuscripts have already been published by Mkuki na Nyota Publishers, while publication of the remaining works is ongoing.

She outlined the categories and prize money for the 2025 edition as follows: Fiction (First Prize: $5,000; Second Prize: $2,500), Poetry (First Prize: $5,000; Second Prize: $2,500) and Short Stories (One Winner: $2,500).

Submissions open today and will close on March 30, 2026, after which the judging process will begin. The awards ceremony is scheduled for July 2026, when the winners will be announced.

Ms Bayumi urged writers to take advantage of the opportunity to gain international exposure, publish their work and contribute to the growth and global spread of the Kiswahili language.

She reaffirmed ALAF Limited’s commitment to supporting the development of Kiswahili as a key driver of economic, academic and cultural advancement in Tanzania and across Africa.

The Safal Kiswahili Prize was founded in 2014 by Dr Lizzy Attree, former Caine Prize director, and Dr Mukoma wa Ngugi of Cornell University, with the aim of recognising writing in African languages and encouraging translation from, between and into African languages.

Also speaking at the event, Dr Ramadhan Kadallah from the Institute of Kiswahili Studies praised ALAF for the initiative, saying the prize has played a significant role in promoting Kiswahili.

“We will continue to cooperate with the organisers, as this is an area of great interest to us as an institute,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of last year’s winners, Bashiru Abdallah, encouraged writers to submit high-quality manuscripts and use the prize as a platform for professional growth.

“Beyond winning, the prize offers valuable networking opportunities where writers can meet, exchange ideas and share experiences,” he said.