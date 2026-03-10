ALAF women mark Women’s Day with leadership launch and community support

Dar es Salaam. ALAF Limited, the leading building solutions provider in Tanzania, has launched Cohort 5 of the Women in Leadership Program as part of the International Women’s Day celebrations that were marked on March 8 worldwide.

Guided by this year’s global theme for the commemorations ‘Give to Gain’, the launch was officiated by the Dar es Salam Industry and Trade Assistant Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) Ms Zubeda Masoud at the Serena Hotel in Dar es Salaam on Monday.

The occasion also took the opportunity to recognize women employees’ achievementswhile reinforcing their commitment to leadership, empowerment, and community support.

Ms Masoud lauded ALAF management for prioritizing women and ensuring they climb to top management positions over the years and also taking time to participate in marking the women’s day.

“Other institutions should borrow a leaf from ALAF as this is a good trend of marking the Women’s day,” she said as she also praised the ALAF women for remembering children with special needs by donating 10 wheel chairs as part of the International Women’s Day commemoration.