ALAF women mark Women’s Day with leadership launch and community support

The Assistant Dar es Salaam Regional Administrative Secretary-Industry, Trade and Investment, Ms. Zubeda Masoud handing over to Shabri Luongo one of the 10 wheel chairs that were donated by ALAF women to children who are physically challenged as part of the International Women’s Day commemoration in Dar es Salaam. Others from left are the ALAF Chief Commercial Officer, Sateesh Yamsani, the beneficiary’s mother, Awesa Kaunda, ALAF External Affairs Manager Hawa Bayumi and the Human Resource Manager, Jumbe Onjero

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Dar es Salaam. ALAF Limited, the leading building solutions provider in Tanzania, has launched Cohort 5 of the Women in Leadership Program as part of the International Women’s Day celebrations that were marked on March 8 worldwide.

Guided by this year’s global theme for the commemorations ‘Give to Gain’, the launch was officiated by the Dar es Salam Industry and Trade Assistant Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) Ms Zubeda Masoud at the Serena Hotel in Dar es Salaam on Monday.

The occasion also took the opportunity to recognize women employees’ achievementswhile reinforcing their commitment to leadership, empowerment, and community support.

Also Read

Ms Masoud lauded ALAF management for prioritizing women and ensuring they climb to top management positions over the years and also taking time to participate in marking the women’s day.

“Other institutions should borrow a leaf from ALAF as this is a good trend of marking the Women’s day,” she said as she also praised the ALAF women for remembering children with special needs by donating 10 wheel chairs as part of the International Women’s Day commemoration.

Speaking at the event, the ALAF CEO Mr. Bibhu Nanda, who was represented by the Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Sateesh Yamsani, reinforced the company’s commitment towards women initiatives like the women in leadership program as well as continuously fostering policies and working environment that ensures more women gain leadership positions within ALAF and that ALAF sustainably continues to take industry leadership as an employer of choice through such initiatives.

Latest

  1. Tanzanian businessman Rostam Aziz buys Kenya's Nation Media Group

  2. Zanzibar to import sand from mainland Tanzania for major development projects

  3. Afcon photo

    How East Africa can match and even surpass Morocco for AFCON 2027

  4. Tanzania's Mo Dewji still East Africa’s richest man despite $100m wealth drop

  5. "Be careful not to be eliminated" Iranian official warns Trump

  6. Coalition demands probe into allegations raised by Mbulu woman

In the headlines

View All