CCM now focuses on soaring cost of living

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. CCM is organising a special meeting of its National Executive Council (Nec) that has the potential needed to give a new impetus to implementation of the government budget for the 2022/23 financial year.

The new budget of Sh41.06 trillion – up from the Sh36.3-trillion budget for the 2021/22 financial year – makes provisions which the ruling party considers have the potential to effectively address the factors that have been accounting for the suddenly raising cost of living in Tanzania in the past few weeks.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has already presented the budget for the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in the National Assembly, where Members of Parliament have been debating it, with some taking turns to focus on what the country needs to do to cushion the economy from the ongoing escalating cost of living.

This has partly been precipitated by lockdowns and other restrictions on the back of the mutating Covid-19 coronavirus, and partly by the ongoing internecine war between Russia and the Ukraine.

Last week, the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) announced new cap prices for petroleum products across the country, which rose by Sh321, Sh289 and Sh474 a litre for petrol, diesel and kerosene in that order.

Ewura blamed the new price rise on rising global oil prices, precipitated by reduced supplied caused by the Russia/Ukraine war which broke out in earnest on February 24, 2022.

Advertisement

According to the United Nations (UN), the war has been driving international food prices to “new all-time high, thus imposing extra costs on global consumers”.

The rise has also started exerting pressure on the prices of other essential products that need to be transported to the market.

A proposal on fare hikes by the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra), will be debated in the National Assembly on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Meanwhile, consumers are watching helplessly as the price of cooking oil is rising almost relentlessly.

Due to the ongoing tension in some parts of the world, Tanzanians are also bracing fora rise in the prices of essential needs like wheat and wheat products, as well as newsprint, among other products. This has prompted the veteran ruling party CCM to take remedial action.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the newly-installed CCM vice chairman for Tanzania Mainland, Mr Abdulrahman Kinana, said “Citizens are complaining about the rising living costs. We must discuss their complaints – and come up with effective solutions.”

It was on those grounds, he revealed, that President Samia Suluhu Hassan had announced the plan to convene a special NEC meeting that would bring together various ministers to dialogue of possible solutions to the rising cost of living.

Mr Kinana further said that the meeting, “which will be held soon,” was to evaluate the state of the country’s economy, and put in place measures that are intended to improve the living standard of Tanzanians.

“The President has heard the cry by the citizens over the persisting economic hardships. The special NEC meeting will see to how to improve the income of our people so as to also improve their living standards,” Mr Kinana said – adding that “We must sit together, analyse and decide how the government can step in and cushion the people against the high cost of living.”

In the history of the CCM, Mr Kinana revealed, NEC has rarely sat down with so many ministers at the same time on any subject.

However, considering the weight of the matter in question – escalating commodities prices – President Hassan decided that ministers must be part of the meeting so that they could combine their brains and come up with a lasting solution for the problem.

“I am optimistic that this will enable us to come up with answers to the challenges that Tanzanians are going through,” said Mr Kinana concluded.

Contributing to the debate on the budget of the Prime Minister’s Office for the 2022/23 financial year, a section of lawmakers urged the government to take measures that would lessen the pain of the price hikes.

The Ubungo MP (CCM), Prof Kitila Mkumbo, said Tanzania was going through desperate times, and the government needed to take desperate measures accordingly.

“The Finance and Planning Minister and the Parliamentary Budget Committee should immediately sit together and think of measures to take,” suggested Prof Mkumbo.

He was of the view that the Budget Committee should propose a temporary cut in fuel levies from the current Sh792 to Sh492 or Sh392.

“The budget committee might advise that between Sh300 and Sh400 be removed from the levy in the period of three-to-four-months with expectation that the situation would stabilise in July or August as per experts’ projections.

“In doing so, we will reduce the pain of the high costs of living that Tanzanians are now feeling,” said Prof Mkumbo.

To fill the gap left by cutting fuel levies, the government should borrow so that the move (cut in levies) would not adversely affect the implementation of development projects.

On a global perspective, conflict has driven up international prices for wheat, maize, vegetable oils and fertiliser as war in the Black Sea region spreads shocks through the markets which trade in these staples.

World wheat prices soared by 19.7 percent during March, while maize prices posted a 19.1 percent month-on-month increase, hitting a record high along with those of barley and sorghum.