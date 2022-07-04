Charcoal use a threat as Dar tops consumers

By Dickson Ng’hily More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The country’s forests are increasingly being threatened by the rise in demand of charcoal, with Dar es Salaam consuming nearly 70 percent of all the product produced in the country.

Speaking exclusively to The Citizen, Dr Joachim Mwenda, director for Forest Defenders Organisation (FDO), said: “The increased consumption of charcoal results in an increased forest cover loss.”

Dr Mwenda whose organisation works to promote a green and sustainable transformation of society, added: “More than 80 percent of the urban population consumes charcoal and without intervention, then things will worsen.”

According to him, data available at the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) projects that by 2030, the number of consumers is expected to double which is fuelled by the population increase and urbanisation.

Furthermore, the forest defender noted that among the impacts of the forest loss, is degradation of water sources, reduction of soil quality, which results in in poor agricultural productivity, damaged habitat, diminishing biodiversity and reduced sequestration of carbon dioxide by trees.

“For instance,” illustrated Mr Lepa Mumbi, chairperson of Chamakweza village in Bagamoyo district, saying: “From 2018/19 to date, 60 percent of the 17 hectare of village forest has been cut for charcoal which is sold in Dar es Salaam.

In her journal dubbed ‘Environmental Burden of Charcoal Production and Use in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania” Dr Neema Msuya, a lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), is of the view that a comprehensive review on the country’s charcoal industry is needed.

According to her, households in Tanzania generally use a combination of energy sources for cooking that can be categorised as traditional (agricultural residues and fuel wood), intermediate (charcoal and kerosene) or modern (Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), biogas and electricity).

She expounded that in the country’s urban areas, over one million tonnes of charcoal is used for cooking annually, equivalent to 109,500 ha of forest loss. Therefore, the only viable mitigation measure is to drastically reduce consumption of charcoal and shift to a clean energy source.

According to data available at the Tanzania Forests Services Agency (TFS), a government agency responsible for monitoring the country’s forestry activities, more than 370,000 hectares (915,000 acres) of forests are being cut every year, a sizable portion of it is for fuel.