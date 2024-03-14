Dar es Salaam Tumaini University in new initiative to empower churches with ICT skills

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Tumaini University (DarTU), in collaboration with the United Evangelical Mission (UEM), has announced the launch of a groundbreaking initiative aimed at equipping churches with essential Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills.

The Certified Church Information Systems Manager course, introduced as part of this initiative, marks a significant milestone in bridging the technological gap within the church community.

The course focuses on enhancing church operations, outreach efforts, and financial sustainability through the strategic utilization of ICT solutions.

An assistant lecturer at DarTU specializing in Cybersecurity, Mr Geofrey Kilimba, said the primary objective of the course was to empower participants with the knowledge and tools necessary to design, implement, and securely utilize ICT systems tailored to the unique needs of their congregations.

The inaugural enrollment of 30 representatives from the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT) signals the program's commitment to inclusivity and collaboration. Plans are underway to expand the course's reach to other churches and religious groups in the region.

Mr Kilimba underscored the course's focus on addressing cybersecurity breaches affecting churches globally. "The initiative also aims to cultivate a cadre of Certified Information Technology Professionals (CITPs) capable of leveraging ICT solutions to enhance ministry outreach," he stated.

By embracing digital platforms and innovative technologies, churches can extend their outreach, engage with a broader audience, and foster meaningful connections beyond geographical constraints. Participants will explore the potential of digital platforms for educational and discipleship initiatives, utilizing multimedia resources to nurture spiritual growth among congregants.

Ethical considerations, particularly in live streaming technologies, form an integral aspect of the course curriculum. Participants will learn to conduct virtual worship experiences aligned with their respective churches' theological principles, ensuring continuity and accessibility in unforeseen circumstances.

Moreover, the course addresses the imperative of securing ICT usage in churches to safeguard sensitive information and maintain congregants' trust.

Through comprehensive training on cybersecurity best practices and risk mitigation strategies, participants will be empowered to counter potential threats and vulnerabilities effectively.





"In addition, the course introduces innovative fundraising approaches, including the monetization of social media platforms," Mr Kilimba added. "By leveraging digital channels, churches can diversify revenue streams and support various community-serving initiatives."