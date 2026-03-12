Dar event to spotlight Tanzania–Kenya trade opportunities for diaspora businesses

Conversations around cross-border trade between Tanzania and Kenya will dominate the Kenyan Diaspora Business and Community Engagement Evening scheduled to take place at Wakahouse in Dar es Salaam on Friday, March 13, 2026.

The event, hosted by fintech company Wakapay, aims to bring together Kenyans living in Tanzania alongside traders, founders, logistics operators and business leaders whose work spans the two neighbouring economies.

At the centre of the evening’s discussions will be how doing business across the Tanzania–Kenya border can become easier, faster and more connected.

Addressing reporters in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, Wakapay co-founder and operations lead Mr Francis Katambi said the gathering is intended to create a platform where real experiences from the diaspora community can help shape discussions around cross-border commerce.

“Tanzania and Kenya have long enjoyed strong economic and cultural ties, but when you look at everyday business realities — paying suppliers, settling merchant payments or supporting trade between the two countries — many people still face unnecessary setbacks,” said Mr Katambi.

“The evening will therefore bring together voices from across the diaspora and business community to share experiences, identify opportunities and explore practical ways to strengthen commercial connections between the two markets.”

He noted that diaspora professionals and entrepreneurs are increasingly playing an important role in connecting opportunities across borders, making their insights essential in shaping solutions that reflect real business needs.

“This will not be a formal conference but rather a community engagement evening where participants can speak openly, exchange ideas and connect with others involved in similar cross-border economic activities,” he said.

He added that the discussions will also highlight how emerging financial technology solutions are helping to simplify cross-border transactions and support regional trade.

Mr Katambi further said Wakapay’s long-term vision goes beyond the Tanzania–Kenya corridor, with plans to make cross-border payments across East African Community markets more flexible.

“Tanzania and Kenya are just the foundation. We are working towards expanding this infrastructure across the region so that traders, entrepreneurs and communities can move money and conduct business more easily across the East African bloc,” he said.

Participants at the event will also have an opportunity to network, build partnerships and strengthen connections that continue to drive trade and collaboration across the region.